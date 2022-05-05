Kevin Hart Flexes, Borrows Nickname of Female Wrestler “Lil Swole in the Yard”

Superstar comedian-actor Kevin Hart is primed for his Netflix is a Joke show in LA at the Crypo.com Arena. Or better to say, Hart is pumped. That’s right: “Lil Swole is in the yard,” he says, flexing his triceps and pecs, popping for the camera.

Lil Swole is the nickname of professional wrestler Nicole Savoy, though it’s not clear Hart his making a direct reference. Hart is famously little after all, and as he prowls around the gym he is certainly looking hella swole.

Hart’s show is sold out at Crypto. But he’s on tour a lot this summer, including dates with Chris Rock. The show in LA is part of his REALITY CHECK Tour.