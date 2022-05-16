Katy Perry’s New ‘Lewk’ Steals Show on American Idol, Even With Rita Ora In the House

The dynamic Rita Ora is used to stealing scenes with her visage and voice, but even Ms. Ora had to share the adoring lens with Katy Perry on American Idol. And Katy Perry absolutely knew she was going to crush it even before the cameras turned on for the broadcast.

Here’s Perry before the show, predicting (correctly) that her new “lewk” would kill, as she writes: “bringing ⚔️ vibes with my lewk today cause the top 5 contestants are bringing their fangs out.”

Superstylist Katiana Waterford just continually perks up Perry in perfect plenitude. Here’s another lewk below.

Then again, if you swipe to the third pic here, the divine Ms. Ora grabs the camera’s love and holds on hard to it, and despite her singular glam there’s almost nothing Perry can do about it! What great joy to see here in two successful artists, traveling their own lovely and superfast lanes.