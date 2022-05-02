Kate Beckinsale Towers In 5.7-Inch Orange Platform Sandals, “Off the Chart”

When not filming a Hollywood movie, English actress Kate Beckinsale is often turning heads on the red carpet.

When she shared the photo below (on her way to Lance Bass’s birthday party), the gorgeous and talented star caption it: “twinkle twinkle little cat.”

The petite Beckinsale is wearing a mosaic tiled mini dress with a pair of 5.7-inch orange metallic leather platform sandals called “Cadey-Lee” by Schutz.

Be sure to swipe to see Kate’s orange and gold jewelry and nails which match the nails/claws of her cat.

As one fan replied: “Seriously off the chart.”

Kate knows how to wear a tall heel.

Get ready to see more of Kate: she finished filming the Charlie Day (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) romcom originally titled El Tonto with Jason Sudeikis, Edie Falco, John Malkovich, and Ray Liotta, among others.