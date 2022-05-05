Kate Beckinsale Stuns In Triple Cutout Bodycon Dress, “I Was Not Kidnapped”

When not filming a big Hollywood movie, English actress Kate Beckinsale (Underworld, Pearl Harbor, The Aviator, The Last Days of Disco) often models.

When she shared the Flaunt magazine fashion video below — in which she models a stunning white hot triple cut-out bodycon dress by DUNDAS — she wrote: “NB I was not kidnapped for this video even though I sort of accidentally look it.”

Kate is featured on the cover of FLAUNT magazine, too.

The dazzling gold jewelry Beckinsale models is by designer Roberto Coin.