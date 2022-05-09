Kaley Cuoco Stuns In White Lace Corset Dress, “Perfect Wedding Dress”

When not filming or promoting her hit HBO Max series The Flight Attendant, Hollywood star Kaley Cuoco often gets glammed up for red carpet events.

When the gorgeous and talented actress shared the stunning photos below, she wrote: “happy girl💫 a special evening wearing a special dress.” Fans of Cuoco are showering her with compliments including “Gorgeous” and “stunning.”

After recently making her relationship with actor Tom Pelphrey official, some fans are asking if it’s a wedding dress. One replied: “Did u get married?” while another replied: “perfect wedding dress.”

As seen above, Cuoco wore the “Rosansky lace mix off-shoulder midi dress in jet stream white” by Zuhair Murad (who is known for his bridal gown designs) to the John Ritter Foundation for Aortic Health gala event in Los Angeles.