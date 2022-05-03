Justin Bieber Says Racism “Has Taken Over Our Planet” Asks Jesus To “Infiltrate”

Pop phenomenon and super celebrity Justin Bieber is on a crusade for justice — and that’s good news for justice because Bieber’s influence is significant with a large segment of the population. Bieber says that, “as we know, racism has taken over our planet. And it is evil.” Justice should prevail over it, says the star.

Bieber explains deciding to call his tour The Justice Tour and quotes the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in captioning the post above, wherein Bieber walks the stage enumerating societies ills and suggesting that his audience has the power to counteract them.

“Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere,” writes Bieber, using King’s resonant phrasing.

“We’ve got to be the difference makers,” Bieber implores the crowd. In a different video below, Bieber implores again, saying: “Jesus, Jesus, Jesus, infiltrate this atmosphere.”