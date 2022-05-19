Julianne Moore “So Damn Pretty” In Bright Red Lips, Blue Jeans

Hollywood movie star Julianne Moore is promoting her film When You Finish Saving the World at the Cannes Film Festival. For press day, the gorgeous and talented actress rocked a red, white and blue ensemble by Italian designer Bottega Veneta.

She’s wearing a dark blazer over a white shirt, a pair of blue jeans and bright red lips. As one fan replied: “So damn pretty.”

She wore a Bottega Veneta gown for the red carpet premiere at Cannes, too (below).

Get ready to see more of Moore: she stars in the upcoming film Sharper with John Lithgow about a con artist who takes on billionaires in New York City (there are roughly 100).