Julianne Hough Stuns In Bi-Stretch Cut-Out Dress with “Princess Seams”

Professional dancer Julianne Hough turned heads when she walked the red carpet to promote POTUS on Broadway at the Shubert Theater in New York City. As seen in the gorgeous photos below, she stunned in a bi-stretch crepe cut-out dress by Proenza Schouler.

Made in Italy, that bright yellow slim-fit dress “is cut to a fluid, A-line silhouette and features asymmetric cut-outs” and “princess seams.”

The dress comes in white and black, too, as seen below. Julianne opted to forego the undershirt-like lining.

Get ready to see more of Julianne: she’s scheduled to film the TV movie One Hit Wendy. She stars as Wendy, “a woman who experienced a moment of fame as a young musician” who “tries to guide her niece through her career in show business.”