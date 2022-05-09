John Oliver Rips “Beer Pong” Brett Kavanaugh, Part of “Misogynistic Theocracy” at SCOTUS

John Oliver moves fast, jabbing like Muhammad Ali in his prime. The comedian and social commentator floats like a butterfly around a topic and, yes, stings like a bee, taking on the issues of the day and taking sides, too.

Last week a nation already riven by divisions aplenty heard, courtesy of a Supreme Court leak, that the 50-year-old precedent of Roe v. Wade was about to blow up, that is if Justice Alito‘s “draft” decision endured whatever scrutiny the likes of Clarence Thomas, Amy Coney Barrett, et al. may subject it to.

In Oliver’s skewering, he takes shots at various SCOTUS justices and unsubtly reminds us that the founders who failed to mention abortion in the Constitution — a claim Alito leans on — were, to a man, um, male. The issue must have skipped their mind, Oliver says, but how? he wonders.

Oliver memorably describes why a person might be late having their period, a situation that could mean they wouldn’t be able to identify a pregnancy as early as many of the current state laws would require.

The late person could be “tired or traveling” or “maybe you’re just dealing with the stress of living in a misogynistic theocracy run by five of the biggest weirdos in the country.” With that charge, Oliver summons a photo of the five most conservative Supreme Court justices.

Getting specific, Oliver pull up a photo of Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and says “including Justice Beer Pong here,” an allusion to one of Kavanaugh’s many predilections brought to light during his controversial confirmation hearing.