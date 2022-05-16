John Legend Paved Way For Camila Cabello on ‘The Voice’

Assistant coaches often rise to take over the head coaching job in the ranks of professional sports — and in that way The Voice is mimicking the NFL next season. After helping mentor John Legend‘s talented team in late 2021, superstar Camila Cabello will be joining The Voice next season as a coach with her own chair to turn when she hears that something special.

that’s riiiiiight #TeamLegend !! thank you @johnlegend for letting me work with your insanely talented team and advise for this season’s battle rounds!! #TheVoice @NBCTheVoice pic.twitter.com/dW8k3ujSQA — camila (@Camila_Cabello) August 16, 2021

But Cabello’s not replacing Legend, who will remain a coach. Instead, Cabello is replacing the hugely popular Kelly Clarkson, whose successful daytime talk show has evidently made her schedule too full to continue developing talent on The Voice.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, along with Legend, introduced the new lineup.

Let’s just say Cabello has a big voice to fill sitting down in Clarkson’s chair, but she is far more than just capable. Her new album, Familia, is being called a return to her Latin roots and is getting rave reviews.

