Joe Walsh Sips Beer at The Conners Kitchen Table, ‘Three Ring Circus’

On The Conners episode “Three Ring Circus,” while Ben (Jay R. Ferguson) and Darlene (Sara Gilbert) are excited to share their good news with the family; Neville (Nat Faxon) and Jackie (Laurie Metcalf), and Aldo (Tony Cavalero) and Harris (Emma Kenney) share some very similar news of their own.

Above: Tony Cavalero, Joe Walsh on The Goldbergs (ABC/Eric McCandless)

Aldo’s father Jesse is portrayed by Rock and Rock Hall of Famer Joe Walsh. (He was inducted in 1998 as part of The Eagles.)

Fun fact: Walsh is married to Ringo Starr’s sister-in-law Marjorie Bach (see below).

Joe Walsh was a member of the rock band Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band, too.

The Conners airs Wednesdays at 9 pm on ABC, right after The Wonder Years at 8:30 pm and The Goldbergs at 8 pm.