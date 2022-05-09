Jessica Biel’s ‘Candy’ Premiere Day Video Is Appropriately Creepy

Jessica Biel is utterly transformed into Candy, with her big glasses and curly hair. But when Biel, in character, gets up close to the lens in the video below, it’s like watching a celestial event: you recognize you’re seeing a star even as that star is burning out, leaving behind only the black dwarf of murderer smiling at you.

And offering you candy, too, an appropriately creepy video Biel posted to mark the premiere week of Candy on Hulu.

Biel writes: “She’s here. Candy on Hulu is streaming now.”

Even the caption, introducing the character Candy with that “she” pronoun gives emphasis to the preternatural separation of actress and character, while also lending a reality to the invention.

As 2paragraphs wrote earlier, “it’s not too long [into the show] before the calm veneer of Biel’s murderous Candy starts to scare us more than Betty Gore’s understandable and natural anger.”