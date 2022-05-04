Jessica Biel Spins In Black Leather Belt Dress, Justin Timberlake Reacts

When Hollywood movie star/director Jessica Biel isn’t on a set, she often models. When she spun around in the gorgeous multi-color dress with a black leather belt, she wrote: “Who wants to teach me how to do this???? Cool influencers, DM me.”

Jessica’s fans and famous friends (and husband) are showering her with praise. Justin Timberlake replied: “I mean…” with three fire emojis. But everyone else wants to know where they can get that dress.

The full-length dress is by Tory Burch but, alas, won’t be available until Fall 2022.

Get ready to see more of Biel: she stars in the series Candy, which premieres on hulu on Monday, May 9.