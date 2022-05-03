Jenna Fischer Nervous About ‘The Office’ Book Tour Wardrobe, “I Sized Up”

Actress Jenna Fischer is best known for her role as receptionist Pam Beesly on hit series The Office for eight years (2005-20013).

Now she’s getting ready to hit the road to promote her book, which she wrote with her Office co-star and BFF IRL Angela Kinsley (Angela Martin).

It’s titled The Office BFFS: Tales of The Office From Two Best Friends Who Were There.

When Jenna shared the photo below, of her sitting in her dressing room, she wrote: “While I’m excited about the book coming out, I’ve been nervous about dressing myself for personal appearances. This does NOT come naturally to me. And, I sized up since the last time I did one of these and none of my stuff fits right!”

Jenna says she’s taking advice from a friend who told her rather than thinking of how she wants to look, she should think about how she wants to feel (stylish, smart, confident, comfortable and fun).

Get ready to see more of Jenna. She told fans on Instagram: “I’m picking my final outfits this week…I might need some help over in stories!“