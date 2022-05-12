Jeff Goldblum Sings Beatles with Jurassic Park Stars, “Drop the Album”

The three stars of the original 1993 Jurassic Park movie — Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern and Sam Neill — are featured in the forthcoming sequel Jurassic World Dominion with Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.

When not promoting Jurassic World Dominion, the friends of 30 years (Goldblum, Dern and Neill) sometimes sit down at a piano and sing the quiet 1968 Beatles song “Blackbird” as seen below.

Fans are going wild for the video. More than one fan wrote: “it’s beautiful” and others wrote: “I’m crying.” One appreciative (and demanding) fan replied: “Drop the album!”

Above is Paul McCartney performing Blackbird (which he wrote) in the studio.

Jurassic World Dominion will be released in theaters on June 10, 2022.