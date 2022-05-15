Jason Momoa Issues Weighty 3-Minute Apology, “Absolute Admiraton For The Italians”

Jason Momoa doesn’t understand why, amidst all the splendor of Rome, anyone would want to take his photo. But they did, obviously, and it blew up into more than it should have been.

Rule of thumb to remember: in the Sistine Chapel — or anywhere else in the Apostolic Palace? No photos. Even if you see Aquaman there kissing the hand of God. Got it?

So Momoa posed for pics, and broke the rules, and upset people who believe that the rules are for everyone. (Also, the no photo rule is to protect the irreplaceable masterpieces.) Momoa’s apology below is a very sincere love letter to Italy, Rome and all Italians.

“Just want to send my absolute admiration for the Italians and this beautiful country. want to send apologize for any disrespect i love your culture and history,” wrote in his caption.

Momoa warms up for the meat of his apology by doing curls with his surgically repaired biceps — it’s a weighty apology in every way.