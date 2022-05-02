Jane Fonda Shows Kelly Clarkson Her “2-Inch Strappy Heels,” Has To Lean on Lily Tomlin

The reason 84-year-old Jane Fonda had to “lean on Lili (Tomlin)” — as she confessed to Kelly Clarkson — is because Fonda “hasn’t worn heels in two years.” Yet she’s wearing them now again, standing tall.

(That’s comedian Sasheer Zamata with Tomlin, Fonda, and Clarkson.)

For seven years, Fonda (with Tomlin) has been redefining what’s it’s like to be a (very) senior citizen on Grace and Frankie — and she’s still doing it. Showing off the shoes and why she needed Tomlin’s support, Fonda gets even more specific. “Especially two-inch strappy heels,” she says.

Next time we'll invite @BlakeShelton 😉 Today on Kelly, the legendary @JaneFonda & @LilyTomlin are dishing on their 50-year friendship and teasing their '9 to 5' reunion with Dolly Parton in the finale of #GraceAndFrankie! pic.twitter.com/3p8pCxX6qe — The Kelly Clarkson Show (@KellyClarksonTV) May 2, 2022

And, of course, those two-inch strappy heels look great. The three stars have a natural camaraderie in conversation, as Clarkson tells them how much they’d like working with Blake Shelton. (Tomlin once did, on “Reba’s show.”)

Shelton doesn’t get stifled by ego, Clarkson says, saying that it’s similar to the reason Fonda and Tomlin work so well together. They all nod in agreement. Yes, no ego here!