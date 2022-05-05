Jamie-Lynn Sigler Stuns In White Mini Dress, Snakeskin Cowboy Boots at Texas Bar

On the Big Sky episode ‘Keys to the Kingdom,’ while relationships are put to the test all over town as Jenny (Katheryn Winnick) senses something is off with Travis (Logan Marshall Green); Ren (Janina Gavankar) and Jag’s (Vinny Chhibber) suspicions of their father and Alicia grow.

When not filming Big Sky, the gorgeous and talented actress who plays Tonya, Jamie-Lynn Sigler (The Sopranos), is settling into Austin, Texas with her husband MLB star Cutter Dykstra. She captioned the photo series above: “Settling into our new city and we love it.”

As seen in the stunning photos above (taken for Austin lifestyle magazine at the bar Sienna located at the downtown Austin hotel Thompson), Sigler is rocking a white shirt dress and a pair of snakeskin cowboy boots.

Big Sky airs Thursdays at 10 pm on ABC, right after Grey’s Anatomy at 9 pm and Station 19 at 8 pm.