Grey’s Anatomy Star Bianca Santos Flaunts Flat Tummy In Corset Bodysuit

Two new characters have been introduced on this season of Grey’s Anatomy: husband and wife Simon Clark (Cedric Sanders) and Kristen Clark (Bianca A. Santos).

While Simon suffers with a long-term illness, his pregnant wife Kristen “struggles to remain stress-free for her unborn baby, while trying to support her extremely ill husband.”

When not playing pregnant Kristen Clark, actress Bianca A. Santos (Legacies, The Fosters) flaunted her flat tummy in a white corset bodysuit and turquoise Topshop pants at a party to celebrate the 400th episode of Grey’s Anatomy.

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9 pm on ABC, right after Station 19 at 8 pm.