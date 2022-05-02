Gal Gadot Flaunts 58 Carat Pearl with 51 Carats of Sapphire In “Striking” Necklace

When not filming a big Hollywood feature film, actress Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) often models. With the photos below, the mother of three said she’s “so honored to front” the new Tiffany & Co collection, Botanica.

Tiffany & Co. describes the dandelion medallion above as “a show-stopping round brilliant diamond of over 12 carats at its center.”

In the video above, Gadot wears a necklace made of diamond chains of over 47 total carats with a “South Sea white pearl of over 58 carats” which “is juxtaposed against the spiky texture of custom-cut sapphire ‘thistle orbs’ of over 51 total carats in this striking necklace.”

Above: Gadot models a orchid designed brooch “which can also be worn as a pendant.” Tiffany & Co. say the artisans sculpted the platinum “to form petals and accented each with painterly ‘brushstrokes’ of 18k yellow gold.”