Gal Gadot Does Hot Quick Change, Uses Harry Styles To Promote Mac & Cheese, “The Cutest”

Superhero Gal Gadot uses a little sonic help from superstar Harry Styles to perform a hot Hollywood-enhanced quick change that fans just love. As one writes, “The cutest!” (And that smile makes it tough to argue.)

Gadot, who has been very active on social media promoting her own line of mac & cheese (Goodles), quick changes from drab gray sweatsuit to bright yellow and blue, just as quickly as a dry box of her Goodles product will turn into a warm delicious edible bowl.

All it takes is some camera magic and an audio assist from Styles performing “As It Was.” (And some heat.)

But wait, did Gadot license the Styles song to promote her cheesy pasta treat? There’s a gray area where TikTok is involved, but this is clearly a product pitch. In previous posts for Goodles, Gadot has utilized original audio, as below.