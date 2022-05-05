Florence Pugh Stuns In Deep Cut-Out Mini Dress, “Need Axe To Complete Look”

When not filming the upcoming biopic Oppenheimer about the American physicist, movie star Florence Pugh (Black Widow, Little Women) is often walking a red carpet and striking a pose in a stunning ensemble, as seen below at the LA premiere of The Northman.

Pugh, wearing a little black dress with a triple cut-out front by designer David Koma, wrote with the photos above: “just need one of Alex’s axes to complete the look.” Pugh is referring to the star of The Northman, Alexander Skarsgård who plays Amleth.

Mega stars J-Lo and Beyonce are fans of the designer, too.

Get ready to see more of Florence: she stars in Olivia Wilde‘s upcoming film Don’t Worry Darling with Harry Styles, which is scheduled for a September 23, 2022 release.