‘Fast & Furious’ Star Jordana Brewster Wows In Orange Mini Dress at Son’s First Communion

When not filming the next Fast & Furious movie, Hollywood movie star Jordana Brewster spends time with family. The proud mom shared photos (below) from her son Julian’s First Communion.

For the holy event at St. Monica’s Church, Jordana wore a gorgeous bright orange mini dress with a pair of platform sandals. Be sure to swipe to see more photos.

Above: Jordana wears a sleeveless orange dress on her birthday.

In the church photos above, Jordana is with her parents. It appears Jordana gets her fashion style from her mother, who wears a bright green maxi dress with a pair of tall platform sandals, too.