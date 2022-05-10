Eva Longoria Works Out: Yoga Pants, Lizzo, Trampoline, Lakeside — Debra Messing Reacts

Eva Longoria has a bounce in her step. It’s a well-known fact that’s served her well in Hollywood — and which the actress recently demonstrated again for her fans, posting a workout video where she hits the trampoline in yoga pants to Lizzo‘s “About Damn Time.”

The tune and the bounce are infectious. Not to mention the spot, which appears to be a Mexican resort in Valle de Bravo on Lake Avándaro. Peaceful and calm, besides all the bouncing.

Longoria captions the post “never miss a Monday.” And from her fitness level, it seems clear that Monday’s not the only day on which she doesn’t miss a workout.

Fans are looking for a link to the brand of trampoline Longoria is using. But it appears the actress is sharing inspiration (and Lizzo) only here, not working as an influencer for the trampoline brand.

And everyday fans are the only responders to this post, either. Stars, too, got in the groove and mood. Kerry Washington wrote “we should do a class together.” And Debra Messing was beyond impressed with Longoria’s work ethic, especially while traveling. Messing wrote: “You travel with your trampoline?!”