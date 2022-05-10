Emily Ratajkowski, ‘My Body’ Author, Stars in Michael Kors Tennis Pic, Abs Blazing

Model and author Emily Ratajkowski gets sporty with a crowd of fit friends on the tennis court for the new Michael Kors x Ellesse collaboration. The athletic-looking crew of six models shows off fashion from what Kors x Ellesse call their “24-piece capsule collection.”

Ratajkowski, who has her own swimwear line too and knows plenty about the cross-section of fitness and fashion, centers the ad here with a challenging stare and her lean abs blazing.

Ratajkowski’s stirring book My Body, a bestseller at Amazon, is called a “deeply honest investigation of what it means to be a woman and a commodity.”

But Ratajkowski is also a realist, and a working model whose work here isn’t making any kind of statement about widening the acceptable body types in fashion (though there is both gender and racial diversity in the shoot.)

It’s a brand’s choice to project itself how it wishes: Ellesse is, notably a top sports apparel brand — the tennis ball is in its very logo — a brand where fitness is part of its core brand DNA.

Olivia Culpo was also “spotted” in the MKxEllesse fashion.

The Collyer Twins joined the fun and spun the tunes for the launch.