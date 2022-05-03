Dulé Hill and Jazmyn Simon’s Gorgeous 6’1″ Daughter Is NCAA Volleyball Star

Hollywood power couple Dule Hill (The Wonder Years, Psyche, The West Wing) and Jazmyn Simon (Ballers, Psyche: The Movie) are the proud parents of baby boy Levy, and collegiate athlete Kennedy Irie Hill. See cute family photos below.

The 6’1″ Kennedy is a middle blocker on the women’s volleyball team at Northwestern University (Class of 2026).

When mom Jazmyn shared the photos above, of Kennedy and her teammates winning their second national championship title, she wrote: “Proud is an understatement.”

And Dule wrote: “Congratulations to you my brilliantly talented daughter! I am the PROUDEST DAD IN THE WORLD!!”

Daughter Kennedy is the source of inspiration behind Jazmyn’s debut illustrated children’s book, Most Perfect You.

Jazmyn says the book was “Inspired by a conversation with my daughter, Kennedy Irie, I wrote MOST PERFECT YOU as a love letter to children, encouraging them to accept themselves inside and out.”