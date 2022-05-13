Drew Barrymore Reveals Close-Up Makeup Prep for Ross Mathews Hollywood Wedding, “Made Us Cry”

Hollywood legend Drew Barrymore gives fans an intimate look at her wedding makeup prep and — even though we are staring at one of the most famous faces on the planet — Ms. Barrymore still somehow manages to make us think of someone else.

Because the wedding she is getting ready for is that of Ross Mathews, whom she calls the “best co-pilot, cheerleader, and friend.” Mathews is her producer on The Drew Barrymore Show. And also a co-star…

Drew lists every product she uses to get her face ready to be the “flower girl” — and it’s all from her own brand, FLOWER by Drew, including the Shimmer & Shade Eyeshadow that kind of stars in the video. And Mathews was moved by the video, too, responding that his friend “made us cry.”

He added: “OMG, we love you with our entire souls!!!! THANK YOU for making our day extra magical and for helping us tell our love story!!!

Below are photos of the wedding of Ross Mathews and Dr. Wellinthon Garcia.