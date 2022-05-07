Dolly Parton Shares Amazing Stare, Talks Up Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin Reunion

Dolly Parton has been working 9 to 5 again recently — as a guest star on the set of Grace & Frankie — even though a real 9 to 5 life is a fate Dolly’s talent long ago helped her escape. Of course Dolly has had to honor her talent and ended up working harder and longer hours. But she worked in her own creative lane and not in the daily grind so many of us face.

Thing about Dolly Parton though is she never forgot the 9-to-5ers, and that’s part of what makes her so popular and what makes her art so authentic.

Working again with her old 9 to 5 pals Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda to be part of the final drive of Grace & Frankie, Parton doesn’t want anybody to miss it.

So she shared this photo above, where she stares into the camera with those amazing eyes, looking even more young and vital that usual. Here’s the original 9 to 5 on Amazon Prime.

“In case you missed it, I reunited with some familiar friends of mine!” Parton wrote. :The final episodes of @GraceandFrankie are streaming now on Netflix.” If you can think of a better promotion for a show, you’re a marketing genius.