Dolly Parton Offers Inspired Wisdom About Having a Difficult Past, “Dark Night”

Dolly Parton doesn’t just let the track stand on its own, although it certainly has the strength to. Instead, Parton is reaching out to fans with quick videos tagged “Behind The Track” to explain what she means in certain songs.

Below Parton swiftly dispenses perhaps the most important lesson anyone can learn: that the past doesn’t have to dictate the future, even if that past is calamitous enough to be described as a “dark night.”

Parton is elucidating the theme espoused in her song (video below) “Dark Night, Bright Future,” part of the major Run Rose Run project that includes an album and a novel Parton co-wrote with mega-bestseller James Patterson.

“Just because you have a past doesn’t mean you can’t have a future,” Parton says, reassuringly.

Fans are moved by the advice and by its giver. One fan, speaking in the key of most responders, wrote: “So true, wish others would listen and not let the past stop them. Thank you for your words.”

Here’s the instant classic of country, “Dark Night, Bright Future.”