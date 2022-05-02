Demi Lovato Rocks Cut-Off Danica Patrick T-Shirt, “Like A Serpent”

Demi Lovato is continuing to build their fresh, slightly darker performance persona, and the expressive photos helping do this work feel gritty and urgent. “Like a serpent in the garden I am truth and I am darkness,” reads Lovato’s caption, in part.

That Danica Patrick t-shirt Lovato wears, after some individual tailoring, is a classic. (Though this Danica Patrick shirt looks more like a Lovato pose.)

These super-stylized shots feature the short-haired Lovato seeming to confront the camera, as if the lens taking in Lovato also represents the life they is now ready to devour — after a long (and sometimes troublesome) apprenticeship.

Given the rest of the caption — “I’m an angel, I’m a demon, just depends on what your feeling…..” — fellow star Bella Thorn‘s clever one word reaction — “Damn” — can be taken a lot of ways. The new music promises to represent that dichotomy.

Lovato wrote recently about her new album: “It’s my absolute best yet and so representative of me, where I started and who I am today.”

Then again, it’s not all angels and demons inside Lovato’s body, though. There are also, by self-admission, two wolves. “I got two wolves inside of me, but I decide which one to feed…..”