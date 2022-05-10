Ciara, Russell Wilson Name New Puppy “Bronco” — Broncos Fans Love It

Russell Wilson is heading from Seattle to Denver for the upcoming NFL season, aiming to become the second recent big name quarterback to move to Denver and nab a Super Bowl. (Peyton Manning pulled off the trick in 2016, coming from Indianapolis.)

Wilson, his wife the superstar singer/actress Ciara, and their family are all in on the transition, including the latest member, a puppy auspiciously named Bronco!

As Ciara wrote, “the kids call her Bronco Love Brownie.” Denver Broncos fans are loving the dedication. The Wilson family has already made it known they are Broncos through and through, as you see below.

And even if his family — or little Bronco — won’t be out on the field with him, Russell Wilson looks ready.