Christina Ricci Stuns In Bright Orange Corset Suit, “Wowzers!”

When not filming her new hit series Yellowjackets with co-star Juliette Lewis, Hollywood actress Christina Ricci is promoting the show and looking fabulous while doing it.

When she shared the stunning photo above, of her rocking a bright orange corset pant suit by DUNDAS, she was flooded with compliments. One fan replied: “Wowzers!!! You look amazing!!! (as always).”

Get ready to see more of Ricci: she stars in the upcoming Tim Burton series Wednesday, based on The Addams Family character whom Ricci played in the 1991 movie (watch great montage below).