Christina Aguilera Belts Out “La Reina” In Courtyard Surrounded By Men

Mega star Christina Aguilera is promoting her new Spanish single “La Reina” (translated The Queen). In the official music video below, Xtina stuns in a bright red flamenco-esque gown that flaunts the 41-year-old singer’s curves.

She belts out the powerful lyrics while standing in a courtyard, surrounded by six male singers and guitarists.

Aguilera’s fans are going wild for the song and the video. As one fan wrote: “Todos coincidimos en que Christina Aguilera es una artista más que completa, única e insuperable. Ella es una combinación perfecta de belleza y talento.”

Basically, she’s the whole package, and the perfect combination of beauty and talent.

She wore a red leather corset for her “Santo” video.

“The Queen” was recently featured on the cover of Elle Mexico (see below) in another stunning strapless sweetheart neckline gown.