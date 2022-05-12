Chris Meloni Does Real Split On Law & Order Set, “Benson Likes It”

When not playing tough guy NYPD Detective Elliot Stabler, actor Christopher Meloni keeps fit with exercise. While on the set of his new hit series Law & Order: Organized Crime, he filmed the video below and captioned it: “It’s not just criminal that are busted on #OC.” He also used the hashtag #BensonLikesIt.

While doing an impressive split, a voice yells to Meloni: “Ok, Chris, they’re ready for you on set,” to which the actor replies: “I still have a hundred push-ups to do.” The collective reaction of the crew standing and waiting behind Meloni is priceless.

The video is a reaction to the article above which features “Meloni’s oversized ego.”

Law & Order: Organized Crime airs Thursdays at 10 pm on NBC, right after Law & Order: Special Victims Unit at 9 pm.