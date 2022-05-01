Entertainment, Celebrity, TV, Culture

Carrie Underwood Stuns In Guns N’ Roses Romper with Axl Rose, ‘Still Freaking Out’

by in Culture | May 1, 2022

Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood, photo: Dephisticate, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Country music star Carrie Underwood performed two Guns N’ Roses songs with lead singer Axl Rose at Stagecoach (Sweet Child O’ Mine, Paradise City).

For the big collaboration, Carrie rocked a Guns N’ Roses t-shirt that was made into a short shorts romper.

When Carrie shared the photos above, she wrote: “Best. Night. Of. My. Life!!! I am still freaking out!!! Thank you, Axl, for making this lifelong dream come true!!!You rocked that @stagecoach stage harder than anyone has ever rocked it before! 

Carrie even rehearsed for the performance in a pair of short cut-off denim shorts (see above).

