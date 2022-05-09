Candace Bushnell Stuns In Red Swimsuit, “Channeled My Inner Pamela Anderson”

When former Sex and the City star Kim Cattrall (Samantha) was honored at the Variety Power of Women event, Sex and the City writer Candace Bushnell was by her side. In the photo below, from left to right is costume designer Patricia Field, Cattrall, and Bushell.

When not at a red carpet event, the 63-year-old Bushnell — who refers to herself as the “OG Carrie Bradshaw” — sometimes models as seen in the stunning swimsuit photos below.

That gorgeous one-shoulder red swimsuit is by Summersalt.

When Bushnell shared the video of the photo shoot (above), she wrote: “Today I channeled my inner Pamela Anderson.”

Above is a “TBT” photo of Bushnell with her mom.