Brie Larson Drinks “Just Eat Me” Almond Butter Out of Jar, “Beyond Yummy”

When not playing Captain Marvel, Hollywood movie star Brie Larson keeps in superhero shape with exercise and a smart diet. When the Oscar winner shared the photos below, of her consuming almond butter out of a jar and without a spoon, she wrote: “non spon, I’m just genuinely obsessed.”

Professional volleyball player Gabby Reece replied: “Beyoooond yummy.”

That brand of almond butter is JEM (Just Eat Me) Organics, which is also Kosher Certified, Vegan and Paleo diet friendly, Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free, Soy-Free and Peanut-Free.

With the photo above, Brie admits to sometimes having pizza for breakfast.