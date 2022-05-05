‘Bridgerton’ Star Simone Ashley Stuns In Gorgeous Gingham Mini Dress

When not filming or promoting the new season of Bridgerton, actress Simone Ashley often models. When her celebrity stylist Rebecca Corbin shared the photo of Simone below, she asked a rhetorical question: “Who looks like this the morning after the MET gala!?”

Simone is wearing a one-shoulder, blue gingham, cut-out, side draped mini dress by Prabal Gurung (as seen below on the model, second from the left).

Below is what Simone looked like the night before at the Met Gala.

The corset top and long black skirt is by Moschino.