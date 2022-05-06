‘Blue Bloods’ Star Bridget Moynahan Reveals Top 4 Skincare, Makeup Brands

On the Season 12 finale of Blue Bloods, ‘Silver Linings,’ NYPD Commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) and his daughter A.D.A. Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan) butt heads when the district attorney’s office institutes a new rule that classifies armed robbery as a misdemeanor.

When not butting heads with Tom Selleck on TV, Bridget Moynahan often models. The gorgeous and talented 50 year old brunette graces the cover of The Bare Magazine.

With the stunning photos above and below runs an interview, in which Moynahan revealed her favorite skincare brands (Tammy Fender and Chantecaille) and makeup brands Jones Road Beauty and Ogee). She’s a big fan of Ogee’s Face Sticks!

Blue Bloods airs Fridays at 10 pm on CBS, right after Magnum, PI at 9 pm.