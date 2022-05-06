‘Blue Bloods’ Star Bridget Moynahan Is ‘Bare Beauty’ In Brooklyn

On the Season 12 finale of Blue Bloods, ‘Silver Linings,’ while Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) and Jamie (Will Estes) join forces with their nephew, Joe Hill (Will Hochman), Frank (Tom Selleck) and Erin (Bridget Moynahan) butt heads when Frank calls out the district attorney’s office for instituting a new rule that classifies armed robbery as a misdemeanor.

When not filming Blue Bloods, Moynahan often models as seen in the May issue of The Bare Magazine, which refers to Moynahan as a “bare beauty.”

The “bare beauty” photos (and video!) above and below were taken in Brooklyn, New York.

Moynahan reveals her all-time favorite skincare brands are Tammy Fender and Chantecaille.

Moynahan also loves the makeup brands Jones Road Beauty and Ogee Face Sticks.

Blue Bloods — which was renewed for a 13th season! — airs Fridays at 10 pm on CBS, right after Magnum, PI at 9 pm.