‘Big Sky’ Star Katheryn Winnick Wows In Plunging Blue Velvet Dress With Sequin Bra

On the Big Sky episode ‘Catch a Few Fish,’ in a struggle between head and heart, final resolutions are made as Jenny (Katheryn Winnick) works to find Travis before he reaches a dangerous point of no return.

When not playing Jenny on Big Sky, Ukrainian actress Winnick often models. As seen in the stunning photos above and below (featured in PhotoBook magazine), she wows in a royal blue velvet midi dress with an attached black sequin bralette by Dubai designer Alina Anwar.

The sheer cutout sequin gown below is by CD Greene.

Big Sky airs Thursdays at 10 pm on ABC, right after Grey’s Anatomy at 9 pm and at 8 pm.