Benson Gets Mother’s Day Surprise on Law & Order: SVU, ‘Did You Believe In Miracles?’

In the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit episode ‘Did You Believe in Miracles?’ while the squad tries to track down a suspect in the disappearance of a 9-year-old school girl, NYPD Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) gets a Mother’s Day surprise.

As seen in the sneak peek video above, Benson teams up with her old partner Elliot Stable (Chris Meloni).

Above is a still from the set with young actor Ryan Buggle who plays Benson’s son, Noah. It appears Noah has gifted a picture frame to his mother.

[Mother’s Day Deals, Devices with Alexa on Amazon]

In real life, Mariska is super proud of Ryan, who is now a Tony Award winner (The Inheritance). Swipe to see sweet “proud mom” video above.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit airs Thursdays at 9 pm on NBC, right after Law & Order at 8 pm and right before Law & Order: Organized Crime at 10 pm.