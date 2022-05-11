‘Barry’ Star Jessy Hodges Plays Brea’s Cool Sister on ‘The Goldbergs’

On The Goldbergs episode ‘One Exquisite Evening with Madonna,’ while Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey) imparts martial advice to Erica (Hayely Orrantia), Brea (Sadie Stanley) embraces a flannel-loving young woman (Jessy Hodges) who scores tickets to a Madonna concert.

Above: Jessy Hodges on The Goldbergs (ABC/Scott Everett White)

Jessy Hodges is known for her roles on Bill Hader’s hit HBO series Barry (Sally’s talent agent Lindsay Mandel), and Fran Drescher’s Indebted (daughter Joanna), among others.

Above is Jessy on Barry; below are funny bloopers from Indebted.

Jessy is the daughter of actress Ellen Sandweiss (Sam Raimi’s horror movie franchise The Evil Dead), and wife of former Saturday Night Live star Beck Bennett. Jessy helped Beck with the ‘Architectural Digest Tour’ sketch for a 2020 episode of SNL, below.

The Goldbergs airs Wednesdays at 8 pm on ABC, right before The Wonder Years at 8:30 pm, and The Conners at 9 pm.