‘Avatar’ Returns 9 Original Actors Plus Kate Winslet, Edie Falco, Vin Diesel — “Packed Cast”

Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Giovanni Ribisi, Joel David Moore, Stephen Lang, Dileep Rao, CCH Pounder, Matt Gerald and Sigourney Weaver return in James Cameron‘s long-awaited revisit to the wildly imagined world of Avatar: The Way of The Water.

All nine of those actors appeared in the first Avatar, Cameron’s 2009 spectacle that won the box office when it came out and also kind of forever.

(Cameron is #1 and #3 on the list of highest-grossing films of all-time, with Avatar in the first slot and a little flick called Titanic in third. Avengers: End Game, released ten years after Avatar, sits in second.)

Slated for a December 2022 release, the new Avatar adds even more serious Hollywood muscle to the cast, with Kate Winslet, Edie Falco, Michelle Yeoh, Brendan Cowell, Cliff Curtis, Jemaine Clement, Oona Chaplin and Vin Diesel.

The way of the water, in other words, is soaked with stardom. Or as one observer put it, that sure is a “packed cast.”