Aubrey Plaza Cosplays As Jewel Thief, “Janet Snakehole Would Be Proud”

When not on a Hollywood set, the gorgeous and talented actress Aubrey Plaza (Dirty Grandpa, Parks and Recreation) often models, as seen in the stunning photo shoot below for Cosmopolitan.

She thanked the magazine for “letting me cosplay as an old timey jewel thief.” And wrote: “Janet Snakehole would be proud.” That’s a reference to her character April Ludgate’s alter ego on Parks and Recreation (see clip below).

Get ready to see more of Aubrey: She’ll appear on the upcoming Season 2 premiere of The White Lotus.

On The White Lotus, Plaza plays Harper Spiller, a woman on vacation at the high-end Hawaiian resort who “crosses paths with” a man named Dominic Di Grasso (Michael Imperioli).