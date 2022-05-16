Angela Bassett Stuns In Keyhole Halter Dress at Surprise Wedding, ‘Starting Over’

On the 9-1-1 Season 5 finale episode ‘Starting Over’, after members of the 118 race to rescue a cliffside wellness retreat guru after his followers turn on him, and then respond to an emergency call at an upscale hair salon, they all gather for a surprise wedding.

As seen below, Athena Grant (Oscar nominee Angela Bassett) rocks a pretty keyhole halter dress at the wedding.

Above: Angela Bassett and Peter Krause on 9-1-1 (Jack Zeman/FOX)

In real life, Bassett recently wore a white peep-hole halter dress at the NAACP Awards (see below).

9-1-1 airs Mondays at 8 pm on FOX, right before its spin-off 9-1-1: Lone Star at 9 pm.