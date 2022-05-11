Andie MacDowell, 64, Stuns In Bra and Pencil Skirt, “A Step Forward For Age Positivity”

Hollywood movie star Andie MacDowell (Four Weddings and a Funeral, Groundhog Day) recently posed in a silky bralette and high-waisted pencil skirt for Marie Claire magazine. As seen below, she’s modeling on a balcony overlooking the beach in Santa Monica, California.
To caption the photo above, the magazine quotes the 64-year-old actress: “We’re so used to, as women, being defined by being ageless. We have this instilled fear of getting older.”
Andie has been featured in several fashion magazines recently.
Marie Claire wrote about MacDowell’s character “with a brilliant silver mane” in the Netflix series Maid and added, “But in Hollywood, where youth is king, MacDowell’s decision to keep her natural gray hair felt like a step forward for age positivity.”
Get ready to see more of MacDowell: she stars in the upcoming romcom The Other Zoey with Heather Graham — to be released in August 2022.