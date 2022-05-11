Andie MacDowell, 64, Stuns In Bra and Pencil Skirt, “A Step Forward For Age Positivity”

Hollywood movie star Andie MacDowell (Four Weddings and a Funeral, Groundhog Day) recently posed in a silky bralette and high-waisted pencil skirt for Marie Claire magazine. As seen below, she’s modeling on a balcony overlooking the beach in Santa Monica, California.

To caption the photo above, the magazine quotes the 64-year-old actress: “We’re so used to, as women, being defined by being ageless. We have this instilled fear of getting older.” ⁠

Andie has been featured in several fashion magazines recently.

Marie Claire wrote about MacDowell’s character “with a brilliant silver mane” in the Netflix series Maid and added, “But in Hollywood, where youth is king, MacDowell’s decision to keep her natural gray hair felt like a step forward for age positivity.”

Get ready to see more of MacDowell: she stars in the upcoming romcom The Other Zoey with Heather Graham — to be released in August 2022.