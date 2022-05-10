Adam Levine Sells Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner Estate For $19M Profit

Maroon 5 singer and former mentor on The Voice Adam Levine and his supermodel wife Behati Prinsloo sold their estate in Pacific Palisades, California for $51 million. The power couple bought the property from former Hollywood power couple Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner in 2018 for $31.9 million.

Other celebrities who have owned the 3-acre estate include the late great actor Gregory Peck (To Kill a Mockingbird) and producer Brian Grazer (Splash, A Beautiful Mind, Frost/Nixon).

According to The Los Angeles Times, the compound includes a 9,000-square-foot ranch style home with spectacular views (see below), a four-bedroom guesthouse, and a separate building with a gym, office and yoga studio.