Zooey Deschanel Shows Off New “Statement” Ring, Sipping Tea “Lift That Little Finger”

While the internet claims that Zooey Deschanel is surprised that fans can’t recognize her without her long brown bangs, the actress/singer is decorating cute tea cups and saucers.

When she shared the photos below, the former New Girl star wrote: “Using my @cricut to have all of my dishes to pay me tiny, adorable compliments like these.” Cricut makes cutting machines and crafting accessories.

Zooey’s fans love the photos (“prim, proper, and adorable!”), and the ring she’s wearing (it’s called New Bloom Statement Ring by Kate Spade). And some are making jokes including: “that plate is nicer to me than my therapist.” Another suggested that she needs to “put your pinkie in the air,” and another chimed in “Lift that little finger.“

Kate Spade makes a matching cuff bracelet (see above).

Get ready to see more of Zooey: she will appear next on the big screen in the biopic Dreamin’ Wild with Casey Affleck. It’s about the musical duo, brothers Donnie and Joe Emerson, who spent everything they had to produce a record in the 1970s. Beau Bridges plays the father.