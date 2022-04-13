Yungblud Strums Acoustic Guitar In Anthrax Shirt, Pink Socks, “Don’t Leave Me Alone”

When English singer/songwriter Yungblud shared the video below, of him in an Anthrax t-shirt and pink socks, strumming an acoustic guitar, he captioned it: “don’t leave me alone, I won’t survive it.” His millions of fans are going wild for the snippet and are dropping black heart emojis in the comments.

Get ready to see more of the 24-year-old star: he’s promoting his new single “The Funeral” and its official music video (below) which features the Prince of Darkness, Ozzy Osbuorne and his wife Sharon Osbourne.

Fans of Yungblud and Ozzy are loving the video collaboration. Yungblud gets Ozzy laughing in the BTS video below.

As one writes: “First song I heard by Yungblud was Loner. Little did I know 3 years later he’d become one of my most favorite artists. Dude writes great songs with meaningful lyrics, something that we are losing.”